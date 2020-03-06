Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 5): Carroll County’s nine girls wrestlers compete at inaugural state tourney

The inaugural MPSSAA girls state wrestling tournament began Thursday at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, and Carroll County had nine wrestlers in action.
Three of them advanced to the championship semifinals — Manchester Valley’s Summer Shackelford (122 pounds) and Katie Martin (132), and Winters Mill’s Emily Baxley (132).
Shackelford and Martin each had a bye and then won by win to advance, and Baxley did the same.
Westminster’s Lockslea Mayers (127) went 1-1 and is on the consolation side of her bracket. Winters Mill also had Alivia Esworthy (112), Deborah Flores (138), Grace Adkins (144), Jordan Salafia (152), and Joyce Mbeboh (164) wrestling Thursday.
The girls state tournament continues Saturday, March 7.
Boys Basketball
Heart 56, Carroll Christian 53
Event: National Association of Christian Athletes tournament
Highlights: Carroll struggled to wake up for its 9:30 a.m. game against an opponent from Florida, and fell behind. Josiah Albaugh’s half-court 3-pointer circled the rim and came out, leaving the Patriots (21-9) just short. Cody Bagley paced Heart with 22 points, while Mekhi Walker led the way for the Patriots with 18. Sean Goldsmith had 13 rebounds, and Cam Wooden had 12 points and six assists.
Carroll has three games on tap Friday, March 6 to end the season.
Girls Basketball
Carroll Christian 43, Jordan 31
Highlights: The Pats (15-10) advanced to the final four of their division behind 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals from Sydney Wooden. Camille Echegoyen added a double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points against Carroll’s Florida foe.
Columbus 47, Carroll Christian 39
Highlights: The game was tied 31-all after three quarters, but Wooden fouled out in the fourth and pressure enabled the team from Indiana to pull away. Echegoyen collected 16 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals, and Wooden added 12 points. The Patriots (15-11) take on Chattanooga on Friday morning for third place.