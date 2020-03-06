Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 5): Carroll County’s nine girls wrestlers compete at inaugural state tourney

Highlights: Carroll struggled to wake up for its 9:30 a.m. game against an opponent from Florida, and fell behind. Josiah Albaugh’s half-court 3-pointer circled the rim and came out, leaving the Patriots (21-9) just short. Cody Bagley paced Heart with 22 points, while Mekhi Walker led the way for the Patriots with 18. Sean Goldsmith had 13 rebounds, and Cam Wooden had 12 points and six assists.