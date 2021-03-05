Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 4): Gerstell boys basketball snaps losing skid

Jeremiah Stanton had 21 points and led Gerstell Academy past Loyola Blakefield 60-51 in boys basketball action Wednesday night.
Jamari Glover netted 14 points and Antwan Thompson added 12 for the Falcons (3-4, 2-4 in the MIAA A Conference). Gerstell visits John Carroll on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Gerstell 47, Md. School for the Deaf 24
Highlights: On Wednesday, all nine players scored for the Falcons. Annie Jackson had 13 points and five steals, and Marley Saunders scored 10 points and had four steals. Kylie Redman collected 10 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Gerstell travels to Goretti on Friday.