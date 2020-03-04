xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 4): Carroll Christian boys win National Association of Christian Athletes tourney opener

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Mar 04, 2020 3:48 PM

Five players finished in double figures and Carroll Christian’s boys basketball team cruised past Legacy (Virginia) 86-57 in its opening game of the National Association of Christian Athletes tournament Wednesday in Dayton, Tennessee.

Sean Goldsmith led the Patriots (21-8) with 22 points, while Cam Wooden, Reggie Tinsley, and Elan Taluy had 11 apiece. The Patriots outscored Legacy 45-22 in the second half.

Josiah Albaugh added 10 points for Carroll, which resumes play Thursday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Unity 42, Carroll Christian 37

Event: NACA tournament

Highlights: The Patriots (14-10) struggled early to handle the size of their undefeated opponent from North Carolina and came up short. Sydney Wooden led Carroll with 16 points and four steals, while Camille Echegoyen added 15 points and eight rebounds.

