Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 4): Carroll Christian boys win National Association of Christian Athletes tourney opener

Five players finished in double figures and Carroll Christian’s boys basketball team cruised past Legacy (Virginia) 86-57 in its opening game of the National Association of Christian Athletes tournament Wednesday in Dayton, Tennessee.
Sean Goldsmith led the Patriots (21-8) with 22 points, while Cam Wooden, Reggie Tinsley, and Elan Taluy had 11 apiece. The Patriots outscored Legacy 45-22 in the second half.
Josiah Albaugh added 10 points for Carroll, which resumes play Thursday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Unity 42, Carroll Christian 37
Event: NACA tournament
Highlights: The Patriots (14-10) struggled early to handle the size of their undefeated opponent from North Carolina and came up short. Sydney Wooden led Carroll with 16 points and four steals, while Camille Echegoyen added 15 points and eight rebounds.