Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 3): Liberty boys basketball rallies to take down Glenelg

A 19-point fourth quarter lifted Liberty past Glenelg 59-54 in their Class 2A West Region 1 semifinal Tuesday in Eldersburg, pushing the Lions into the regional title game Thursday, March 5 against rival Century.
The Lions (13-10) trailed by five points after the third quarter but rallied for the win, led by Justin Sheetz’s 17 points. Sheetz was 12-for-12 from the free-throw line in the victory, and 8-for-8 in the fourth.
Shane Stewart added 10 points and Jayden Adams scored eight. Max Pearcy led the Gladiators with 14 points, and Niko Garbis added 10.
Century defeated Liberty twice during the regular season en route to winning the county title, but the Knights’ wins were by a combined six points. They beat the Lions 58-55 on Jan. 17, and edged them 50-47 on Feb. 14.