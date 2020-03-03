Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 2): Century girls basketball smothers Glenelg to win regional playoff tilt

Century connected on its first 3-pointer during Monday’s playoff matchup with visiting Glenelg, and the Knights never looked back.
Their offense clicked while the defense held the Gladiator to single digits in each quarter, and Century prevailed 67-26 in its Class 2A West Region 1 semifinal. Jessica Diorio had 16 points to lead the Knighs, who improved to 12-11. Eva Brandt added 11 points and Erin Mellendick scored nine.
Jenna Hirsch had six points to lead Glenelg.
Century advances to face Liberty on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to the state quarterfinals. The Knights and Lions split their regular-season series, with Century beating Liberty 49-34 on Feb. 14 after losing 54-25 on Jan. 16.