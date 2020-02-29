Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 28): Winters Mill girls hoops falls short against Glenelg in playoff opener

Winters Mill erased a nine-point halftime deficit in Friday’s girls basketball game against host Glenelg, outscoring the Gladiators 17-5 in the third quarter. But the home team won the final frame 22-4 and ousted the Falcons from the Class 2A West Region 1 playoffs 56-41.
Madison Harmening led Winters Mill (5-17) with 12 points and Veronica Paylor added eight. Sophia Salafia scored 11 for Glenelg, which advances to face Century on Monday, March 2 in Eldersburg.
Boys Basketball
Glenelg 49, Winters Mill 37
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Falcons (1-21) enjoyed a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, but couldn’t sustain it. Josh Popielski had 12 points for WM to pace its offense. The Gladiators advance to face Liberty on March 3 in the regional semifinals.
Wilde Lake 79, Man Valley 22
Round: 3A East Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Mavericks (8-15) trailed by 19 points after the first quarter and couldn’t keep up with the Wildecats, who move on to play at Westminster on March 3.