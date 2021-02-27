Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 27): Carroll Christian boys basketball wins on Senior Night

Reggie Tinsley collected 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Carroll Christian past New Life 82-47 for a boys basketball Senior Night victory Friday in Westminster.
Cam Wooden added 14 points, five assists, and three steals for the Patriots, who finished their season at 8-7. Joe Matthews scored 18 and Shane Boylan had 12 to go with seven rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Md. School for the Deaf 65, Carroll Christian 45
Highlights: On Friday, the Patriots’ season came to a close at 7-5. JoAnna Matthews led Carroll with 11 points and Hailey Goldmsith added 10. Kailyn Irwin pulled down eight rebounds for the Pats.
Concordia Prep 36, Gerstell 29
Highlights: On Friday, Marley Saunders had 11 points but the Falcons (2-6) couldn’t keep up after the first quarter. Haley Polk added eight rebounds and four steals, while Kylie Redman and Annie Jackson scored eight points apiece.