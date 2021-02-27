xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 27): Carroll Christian boys basketball wins on Senior Night

By Staff Report
Carroll County Times
Feb 27, 2021 10:29 AM

Reggie Tinsley collected 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Carroll Christian past New Life 82-47 for a boys basketball Senior Night victory Friday in Westminster.

Cam Wooden added 14 points, five assists, and three steals for the Patriots, who finished their season at 8-7. Joe Matthews scored 18 and Shane Boylan had 12 to go with seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Girls Basketball

Md. School for the Deaf 65, Carroll Christian 45

Highlights: On Friday, the Patriots’ season came to a close at 7-5. JoAnna Matthews led Carroll with 11 points and Hailey Goldmsith added 10. Kailyn Irwin pulled down eight rebounds for the Pats.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Concordia Prep 36, Gerstell 29

Highlights: On Friday, Marley Saunders had 11 points but the Falcons (2-6) couldn’t keep up after the first quarter. Haley Polk added eight rebounds and four steals, while Kylie Redman and Annie Jackson scored eight points apiece.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement