Francis Scott Key, Liberty induct new classes into their sports halls of fame

Groves attended Towson University and became one of the Tigers’ most decorated players of all-time. She led Towson in goals scored in 2003 (39) and 2004 (45), in assists in 2004 (19), 2005 (31), and 2006 (21), and in points in 2003 (48) and 2004 (64). She ranks fourth in career goals with 178, second in assists with 79, third in points with 257, and 10th in ground balls with 135.