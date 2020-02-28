Francis Scott Key, Liberty induct new classes into their sports halls of fame

Two Carroll County high schools recently inducted a new class into their respective athletics halls of fame.
Liberty held its ceremony Feb. 7 and inducted Becky Groves and David Ochs.
Groves was a three-sport athlete at Liberty (Class of 2002), starring in volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse. She earned Times Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year awards in 2001 and 2002. She finished with 249 career goals, then the most in Carroll at the time.
Groves attended Towson University and became one of the Tigers’ most decorated players of all-time. She led Towson in goals scored in 2003 (39) and 2004 (45), in assists in 2004 (19), 2005 (31), and 2006 (21), and in points in 2003 (48) and 2004 (64). She ranks fourth in career goals with 178, second in assists with 79, third in points with 257, and 10th in ground balls with 135.
She was joined in Liberty’s new HOF class by David Ochs, Class of 1984. Ochs shined in football, wrestling, and baseball for the Lions. He had a 94-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in 1982, a team record, and earned all-county honors at safety as a junior and senior.
Ochs was an all-county wrestler at 167 pounds and took fourth in the state at 155 as a senior. Ochs was a two-time all-county shortstop in baseball.
He went to University of Delaware and played three seasons with the Blue Hens’ football team, and had four career interceptions.
Francis Scott Key held its ceremony Feb. 13, and inducted Harry “Buzz” Lambert, Mike Wah, and Marie Wilson.
Lambert played soccer, basketball, and baseball at New Windsor High School (1950-54). and played in a basketball state title game in his sophomore and senior years. He scored 34 points in the state final in 1954.
Lambert went from Western Maryland College (Class of 1958) to become a high school coach at Elmer Wolfe, FSK, and Westminster. He led Elmer Wolfe to the basketball state final in 1959, and his Key teams in 1960 and 1961 also reached a state final.
Lambert is in the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 1995).
Wah earned letters in four sports at Francis Scott Key (Class of 1989), playing soccer, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He scored two goals in the Eagles’ victory in 1986 boys soccer Class C state championship, and finished with 30 career goals.
Wah was an all-region soccer player at Frederick Community College, as well as an all-American golfer. He competed in the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in 1992, in the same field as Justin Leonard and Tiger Woods.
Wilson coached FSK’s field hockey team from 1970-83 and 1985-91 and collected four state championships along the way. Wilson’s Eagles won in 1977, 1978, 1986, and 1989, and they earned either district or regional title 12 times in 14 years.
Wilson also served as Key’s girls basketball coach (1973-77), volleyball coach (1971-74), and softball coach (1982-87), after coaching track and field before that. She’s in the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2006.