xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 25): Gerstell boys basketball hangs on to top Annapolis Area Christian

By Staff Report
Carroll County Times
Feb 25, 2021 5:56 PM

A fourth-quarter barrage from Annapolis Area Christian came up a little short Wednesday evening against Gerstell Academy, which held on for a 55-50 road victory.

Jeremiah Stanton led the Falcons (2-2) with 17 points and Dayyan Noble added 15. Tre Sims had 15 for Annapolis Area Christian and Dylan Long scored 14. Gerstell hosts Archbishop Spalding on Feb. 26 at 5:30.

Advertisement

Springdale Prep 70, Scotland Campus 64

Highlights: On Wednesday, KJ Gardner led the Lions (11-3) with 16 points and Elwyne Wordaw added 15.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement