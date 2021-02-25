Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 25): Gerstell boys basketball hangs on to top Annapolis Area Christian

A fourth-quarter barrage from Annapolis Area Christian came up a little short Wednesday evening against Gerstell Academy, which held on for a 55-50 road victory.
Jeremiah Stanton led the Falcons (2-2) with 17 points and Dayyan Noble added 15. Tre Sims had 15 for Annapolis Area Christian and Dylan Long scored 14. Gerstell hosts Archbishop Spalding on Feb. 26 at 5:30.
Springdale Prep 70, Scotland Campus 64
Highlights: On Wednesday, KJ Gardner led the Lions (11-3) with 16 points and Elwyne Wordaw added 15.