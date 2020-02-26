Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 25): Seeds unveiled for Carroll County teams in 2019-20 MPSSAA basketball region tournaments

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s basketball playoff brackets are out, and Carroll County’s teams begin play at the end of the week.
On the girls side, Liberty earned the top seed in Class 2A West Region 1 and a first-round bye. The Lions (15-7) will play either Francis Scott Key or South Carroll in the second round. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers (6-16), who beat the Eagles (3-19) twice in the regular season, get a third matchup with them Friday night at 6 in Winfield.
Century also earned a first-round bye as the second seed, and the Knights (11-11) will face the winner of Glenelg and Winters Mill’s first-round matchup. The Falcons (5-16) earned the No. 3 seed in 2A West.
Carroll County Athletic League champion Westminster earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in 3A East and the Owls could get a rematch with Manchester Valley in the second round if the Mavericks defeat Centennial on Friday. The Owls (15-7) defeated the Mavericks twice this winter and closed out the regular season with three straight wins.
The Mavericks (13-9) won five games in a row before falling to Hereford in their regular-season finale Monday.
Century and Liberty boys both earned first-round byes in 2A West. The county champion Knights (19-3) will face either Francis Scott Key or South Carroll in the Region 1 second round. The Eagles (6-16) split their regular season series with the Cavaliers (6-16), and face off Friday night at 6 in Uniontown.
The Knights closed out the regular season with three straight wins that included a CCAL win over Liberty, and are 5-1 in February. The Lions (12-10) went 4-2 in February and scored county wins over South Carroll, Westminster, and Manchester Valley.
Winters Mill (1-20) travels to Glenelg for a first-round contest and the winner gets Liberty next week.
Westminster earned the top seed in 3A East Region 1 and the Owls will host either Manchester Valley or Wilde Lake in the second round. The Owls (16-6) defeated the Mavericks (8-14) twice in regular season play.
The eight sub-regional champions will be re-seeded in the state quarterfinals based on each team’s regular-season winning percentage. State quarterfinals are scheduled for March 6 and 7, and those winners advance to the state semifinals.
Girls Basketball
Calvary 62, Carroll Christian 41
Event: Maryland Christian Schools Tournament, quarterfinal
Highlight: On Monday, the Patriots (14-8) held a 2,000-point scorer in check by limiting Mary Calvary’s Macy Ricker to 14 points, but fell victim to a strong inside game. Camille Echegoyen had 12 points and eight steals for Carroll, and Sydney Wooden scored 14.