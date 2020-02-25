xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 24): Manchester Valley boys basketball clips Hereford

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 24, 2020 9:09 PM

A 21-7 first-quarter surge helped Manchester Valley defeat Hereford 70-61 on Monday in boys basketball action, and the Mavericks ended a three-game losing streak with their victory in Parkton.

The Mavs (8-14) made 9 of 13 free throws with the outcome still in doubt to pull away. Brett DeWees had 23 points and 10 rebounds for MV, while Ja’Quan Dukes had 18 points and Chris Wunder added nine.

Advertisement

DeWees led the Mavs with 24 points last Wednesday in their 65-50 loss Feb. 21 to North Hagerstown, and Connor Rugguri pitched in 10 points.

Girls Basketball

Hereford 52, Manchester Valley 39

Highlight: Amelia Saunders had 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the Mavs (13-9), who had won five in a row. Carmaya Bowman had seven rebounds, and Syd Resau grabbed five.

[More Maryland news] Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay joins volunteers to clean up Ellicott City as part of mystery special event

JV result: MV, 40-35.

Westminster 55, Dulaney 44

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: Lillian Harris led a balanced attack for the Owls (15-7) with 18 points, while Jillian Pumputis had 12 and Meghan Ruth scored 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement