Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 24): Manchester Valley boys basketball clips Hereford

A 21-7 first-quarter surge helped Manchester Valley defeat Hereford 70-61 on Monday in boys basketball action, and the Mavericks ended a three-game losing streak with their victory in Parkton.
The Mavs (8-14) made 9 of 13 free throws with the outcome still in doubt to pull away. Brett DeWees had 23 points and 10 rebounds for MV, while Ja’Quan Dukes had 18 points and Chris Wunder added nine.
DeWees led the Mavs with 24 points last Wednesday in their 65-50 loss Feb. 21 to North Hagerstown, and Connor Rugguri pitched in 10 points.
Girls Basketball
Hereford 52, Manchester Valley 39
Highlight: Amelia Saunders had 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the Mavs (13-9), who had won five in a row. Carmaya Bowman had seven rebounds, and Syd Resau grabbed five.
JV result: MV, 40-35.
Westminster 55, Dulaney 44
Highlights: Lillian Harris led a balanced attack for the Owls (15-7) with 18 points, while Jillian Pumputis had 12 and Meghan Ruth scored 11.