Local Roundup (Feb. 23): Carroll Christian upsets unbeaten Frederick to win first MACSAC title in 22 years

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Feb 23, 2020 7:20 PM

Carroll Christian won a 14th consecutive game when the Patriots took on Frederick Christian on Saturday evening at Greater Grace Academy in Baltimore, and they ended a long drought in the process.

Carroll knocked off the unbeaten Defenders 59-57 to win the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference tournament title, its first in 22 years.

Cam Wooden led the Patriots to their 17th win in 18 games by scoring 15 games and handing out six assists, Mehki Walker added 13 points and shined on defense for Carroll (19-7). Frederick Christian (19-1) was the reigning MACSAC tourney champ.

Wooden and Walker earned all-tournament honors, and Walker received tourney Most Valuable Player. Reggie Tinsley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sean Goldsmith had a team-high nine boards.

Girls Basketball

Carroll Christian 35, Granite 25

Highlights: On Saturday, the Patriots (15-7) won the MACSAC third-place game behind 12 points and four assists from Camille Echegoyen.

Men’s Basketball

Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57

Highlights: The Mountaineers (11-18, 7-9 Northeast Conference) took down the first-place Warriors thanks in part to Nana Opoku’s double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Jeferson added 12 points and six boards, while Vado Morse and Damian Chong Qui each scored nine.

