Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 21): Manchester Valley’s Amelia Saunders eclipses 1,000 career points

Manchester Valley guard Amelia Saunders entered Friday’s game against North Hagerstown needing 25 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
Saunders got there and then some — the senior scored a career-high 32 points against the Hubs and led the host Mavericks to a 65-44 victory. She added eight rebounds and six assists. Josey Shaffer contributed nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Grace Buttiglieri had eight points for the Mavs (13-8).
Hereford 53, Century 27
Highlights: Kaylie Magill led the Knights (11-11) with eight points. Eva Brandt, Demma Hall and Samantha Seledee each contributed five points.
Liberty 58, Walkersville 37
Highlights: The Lions improved to 15-7 with a road win.
Boys Basketball
Century 68, Hereford 47
Highlights: Justin Wunder led the Knights (19-3) with 24 points on eight 3-point shots, a new single-game school record. Noah Riley contributed 19 points in the victory.
JV result: Century, 60-38 (C-Brent Wehland 17 points).
Liberty 57, Walkersville 40
Highlights: Aaron Ostendorf led the Lions (12-10) with 14 points and Peyton Scheufele added 11. Connor Stewart and Jayden Adams each contributed 10 points for the Lions, who led 29-11 at the half.
Catoctin 72, Francis Scott Key 48
Highlights: The Cougars drained 14 3-pointers and dropped the Eagles to 6-16. Ryan Rill finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for FSK.
JV result: Catoctin, 60-45 (FSK-Bryce Zepp 10 points).