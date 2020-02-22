xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 21): Manchester Valley’s Amelia Saunders eclipses 1,000 career points

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 21, 2020 9:28 PM

Manchester Valley guard Amelia Saunders entered Friday’s game against North Hagerstown needing 25 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

Saunders got there and then some — the senior scored a career-high 32 points against the Hubs and led the host Mavericks to a 65-44 victory. She added eight rebounds and six assists. Josey Shaffer contributed nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Grace Buttiglieri had eight points for the Mavs (13-8).

Hereford 53, Century 27

Highlights: Kaylie Magill led the Knights (11-11) with eight points. Eva Brandt, Demma Hall and Samantha Seledee each contributed five points.

Liberty 58, Walkersville 37

Highlights: The Lions improved to 15-7 with a road win.

Boys Basketball

Century 68, Hereford 47

Highlights: Justin Wunder led the Knights (19-3) with 24 points on eight 3-point shots, a new single-game school record. Noah Riley contributed 19 points in the victory.

JV result: Century, 60-38 (C-Brent Wehland 17 points).

Liberty 57, Walkersville 40

Highlights: Aaron Ostendorf led the Lions (12-10) with 14 points and Peyton Scheufele added 11. Connor Stewart and Jayden Adams each contributed 10 points for the Lions, who led 29-11 at the half.

Catoctin 72, Francis Scott Key 48

Highlights: The Cougars drained 14 3-pointers and dropped the Eagles to 6-16. Ryan Rill finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for FSK.

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

JV result: Catoctin, 60-45 (FSK-Bryce Zepp 10 points).

Carroll County wrestlers set for annual CCAL tournament

Winters Mill took first at the county tournament last year after winning the regular-season county crown as well. South Carroll claimed tourney titles from 2015-18 after WM reeled off six straight from 2009-14.

By
Feb 21, 2020 7:02 PM
