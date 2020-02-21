xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 20): Carroll Christian girls fall short in MACSAC tournament

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Feb 20, 2020 9:22 PM

Carroll Christian held a one-point lead over Frederick Christian with less than one minute remaining in Thursday’s Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference semifinals, but the visiting Defenders drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and went on to a 42-40 win in Westminster.

Camille Echegoyen dominated with 21 rebounds and scored nine points for Carroll (14-7), and Sophia Wedge had a team-high 10 points. Frederick led 21-18 at halftime, and Jessica Jensen scored 15.

Catoctin 51, Francis Scott Key 25

Highlight: The Eagles (3-19) trimmed the Cougars’ lead to eight points in the third quarter but couldn’t get closer. Ally Mathias finished with 18 points.

JV result: FSK, 37-29 (Katlyn Strohm 13 points).

Aberdeen 55, South Carroll 48

Highlights: On Tuesday, Sydney Hill had 13 points for the Cavaliers (6-16) and Paige Abbott netted nine.

Boys Basketball

Urbana 73, Winters Mill 44

Highlights: Tyler Sabad had 11 points and John Bodden scored 10 for the Falcons (1-20), who fell victim to 13 3-pointers from the Hawks.

Carroll Christian boys basketball advances to conference title game

The Patriots (19-7) won their 13th consecutive game, and 15th in their last 16, fueled by a little late drama.

By
Feb 20, 2020 9:13 PM
