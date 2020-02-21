Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 20): Carroll Christian girls fall short in MACSAC tournament

Carroll Christian held a one-point lead over Frederick Christian with less than one minute remaining in Thursday’s Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference semifinals, but the visiting Defenders drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and went on to a 42-40 win in Westminster.
Camille Echegoyen dominated with 21 rebounds and scored nine points for Carroll (14-7), and Sophia Wedge had a team-high 10 points. Frederick led 21-18 at halftime, and Jessica Jensen scored 15.
Catoctin 51, Francis Scott Key 25
Highlight: The Eagles (3-19) trimmed the Cougars’ lead to eight points in the third quarter but couldn’t get closer. Ally Mathias finished with 18 points.
JV result: FSK, 37-29 (Katlyn Strohm 13 points).
Aberdeen 55, South Carroll 48
Highlights: On Tuesday, Sydney Hill had 13 points for the Cavaliers (6-16) and Paige Abbott netted nine.
Boys Basketball
Urbana 73, Winters Mill 44
Highlights: Tyler Sabad had 11 points and John Bodden scored 10 for the Falcons (1-20), who fell victim to 13 3-pointers from the Hawks.