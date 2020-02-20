Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 19): Man Valley, Westminster field athletes find success at states

Westminster senior Katie Devilbiss threw 38 feet, 2.25 inches to take second in shot put behind North Point junior Mekhya Jones at the Class 3A state meet at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover on Tuesday.
Devilbiss took second at counties and fourth at the 3A West meet to qualify for states. She threw a personal record length of 39-1.5 at the Dickinson College High School Invitational on Jan. 11.
Manchester Valley senior Nick Jones cleared 12-6, good for fourth place in pole vault. Linganore senior Carter Holsinger repeated as the 3A state champion and cleared 14-6.
Jones matched his personal record height at states and he first cleared 12-6 at the 3A West meet on Feb. 6. He placed third at counties and regionals to close out his indoor pole vault career with the Mavericks.
Girls Basketball
Manchester Valley 42, Fallston 40
Highlights: Mavericks senior Amelia Saunders led the way with 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Freshman Carmaya Bowman had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
JV result: Fallston, 45-25.