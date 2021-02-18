xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 18): Springdale Prep boys basketball comes up short

By Staff Report
Carroll County Times
Feb 18, 2021 4:22 PM

Khalik Gardner had 27 points and Elwyne Wordlaw added 22 for Springdale Prep in its boys basketball game Wednesday against Arundel Christian, but the Lions fell 68-66 in New Windsor.

Springdale dropped to 9-3 on its season, which resumes Friday night at 6:30 with a home game against Avalon School from Wheaton.

Advertisement

Mount Carmel 70, Gerstell 48

Highlights: On Wednesday, Jeremiah Stanton had 16 points and Dayyan Noble added 10 for the Falcons (1-1).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Girls Basketball

Annapolis Area Christian 38, Gerstell 33

Highlights: On Wednesday, Annie Jackson led the Falcons (2-3) with nine points while Marley Saunders had eight and Kylie Redman scored six.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement