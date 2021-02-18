Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 18): Springdale Prep boys basketball comes up short

Khalik Gardner had 27 points and Elwyne Wordlaw added 22 for Springdale Prep in its boys basketball game Wednesday against Arundel Christian, but the Lions fell 68-66 in New Windsor.
Springdale dropped to 9-3 on its season, which resumes Friday night at 6:30 with a home game against Avalon School from Wheaton.
Mount Carmel 70, Gerstell 48
Highlights: On Wednesday, Jeremiah Stanton had 16 points and Dayyan Noble added 10 for the Falcons (1-1).
Girls Basketball
Annapolis Area Christian 38, Gerstell 33
Highlights: On Wednesday, Annie Jackson led the Falcons (2-3) with nine points while Marley Saunders had eight and Kylie Redman scored six.