Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 18): South Carroll boys hoops tops Aberdeen

Four players scored in double figures and South Carroll took down Aberdeen 75-63 in boys basketball action Tuesday in Winfield.
Dylan O’Neill led the Cavaliers (6-16) with 17 points, Luke Anderson added 13, and Tucker Eckert scored 13. Karson Pavlik pitched in 12 for SC.
JV result: SC, 62-33.
Century 51, River Hill 48
Highlights: The Knights pulled out a road win and improved to 18-3. Noah Riley led the way with 19 points while Colby Owings had 15 and Justin Wunder scored 12.
Francis Scott Key 66, Brunswick 61
Highlights: Liam McGrath poured in 20 points and added five steals for the Eagles (6-15). Ryan Rill had 14 points and eight rebounds for FSK.
JV result: Brunswick, 46-39 (FSK-AJ Williams 14 points).
Franklin 95, Man Valley 61
Highlights: Brett DeWees collected 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks.
Girls Basketball
Francis Scott Key 39, Brunswick 36
Highlights: Ally Mathias had 13 points and Shelby Bay added 11 to lift the Eagles to a home win.
JV result: FSK, 35-29 (Peyton Zepp 10 points).
Liberty 56, Glenelg 31
Highlights: Rachel Thiem scored 11 and Sam Hardy added 10 for the Lions (14-7). Jess Littlejohn also scored 10, and Thiem grabbed 14 rebounds. Hardy had eight boards, and Jordan Nastos handed out seven assists.
JV result: Liberty, 35-34 (Mariah Williams 12 points and game-winning layup at the buzzer).