Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 14): Defense carries Westminster past city rival Winters Mill

City foes Westminster and Winters Mill found themselves tied 22-all after three quarters, but the Owls put together a defensive statement in the final frame — they held the Falcons to two points in the fourth and pulled away to win 46-24.
Westminster (16-6, 10-2 in the Carroll County Athletic League) closed the game on a 24-2 run, and Erick Stranko collected 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Denio Blaney chipped in six points, four rebounds and two steals on the Owls’ Senior Night. The Falcons fell to 1-19, 0-12.
South Carroll 71, Francis Scott Key 52
Highlights: The Cavs (5-16, 4-8 CCAL) snapped a three-game losing skid behind 30 points from Luke Anderson and nine each from Carter Chesney and Karson Pavlik. Ryan Rill scored 15 for the Eagles (5-15, 4-8).
JV result: SC, 46-26.
Boys’ Latin 64, Gerstell 60
Highlights: Dayyan Noble had 18 points to lead the Falcons, but they trailed 32-25 at halftime and couldn’t recover. Jeremiah Stanton had 12 points and Jamari Glover scored 11.
Carroll Christian 69, Silver Oak 67
Highlights: On Thursday, the Patriots (18-7) showed little signs of being short-handed because of illness and absences, and won their 12th straight game. All five starters finished in double figures, with Justin Brodbeck scoring 16 and Josiah Albaugh pouring in 15.
Girls Basketball
Century 49, Liberty 34
Highlights: The Knights (11-9, 7-5 CCAL) set the tone early and rolled past their rivals, with Erin Mellendick scoring 15 and Demma Hall adding 14. Rachel Thiem and Alex Bull netted 11 points apiece for the Lions (13-7, 8-4).