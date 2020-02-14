xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 14): Brooke Boyer helps Francis Scott Key girls basketball overcome South Carroll

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Feb 13, 2020 9:15 PM

Brooke Boyer’s 3-pointer and late free throw helped Francis Scott Key rally to take down South Carroll 49-45 in a Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball game Thursday in Uniontown.

Rachel Wright scored 14 points on Senior Night for the Eagles (3-17, 2-10 CCAL), and Ally Mathias also netted 14. Lauren Habighorst led the Cavaliers (5-16, 4-8) with 12 points and Syd Hill added 11. Rachel Tackett scored eight for SC, which trailed 24-23 at halftime.

Advertisement

Boys Basketball

Pallotti 55, Gerstell 51

Highlights: On Wednesday, the Falcons fell to 7-21 despite 13 points from Dayyan Noble and 10 each from Jeremiah Stanton, Antwan Thompson, and Jamari Glover.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement