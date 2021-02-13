xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 13): Third-quarter surge leads Westminster boys basketball past Winters Mill in season finale

By Staff Report
Carroll County Times
Feb 13, 2021 4:36 PM

Westminster’s boys basketball team found itself trailing at halftime Friday night against city rival Winters Mill, but the Owls embarked on a 22-1 run to open the third quarter and cruised to a 60-40 victory in the season finale.

Liam Long led the Owls (8-6) with 17 points, Alan Jean Joseph added 10, and Cam Crilly scored eight to help them pull away. Tyler Sabad had a game-high 21 points for Winters Mill (1-10).

Liberty-South Carroll canceled

Note: The Lions were set to host the Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon but the game was canceled and will not be made up.

Girls Basketball

Mount Carmel 58, Springdale Prep 48

Highlights: The Lions fell to 4-3 despite 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists from Savannah Brooks. Julianna Leisher added 12 points and seven rebounds, Elizabeth Bertrand grabbed 14 boards to go with eight points, and Summer Brooks scored seven points.

