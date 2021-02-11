Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 10): South Carroll girls basketball outlasts Century in overtime

South Carroll outscored rival Century 13-8 in overtime and finished off a 51-43 victory on Wednesday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.
Bethany Fowler led the Cavaliers (7-3) with 16 points and Sarah Vaught added 11. Shannon McTavish finished with 10. Sam Seledee had 12 points to pace the Knights (8-3) and Demma Hall scored nine.
Westminster 35, FSK 28
Highlights: Jillian Pumputis had a team-high 11 points and Carlie Rosewag scored eight to go with eight rebounds for the Owls (4-7). Taylor Speigle had six points, six steals, and five rebounds. Ally Mathias totaled 11 points and eight rebounds, and Drew Watkins added eight points, three boards, and three steals for the Eagles (0-11).
Gerstell 40, Mercy 30
Highlights: The Falcons (2-1) got 15 points from Marley Saunders and eight from Lauren Wargo.
Boys Basketball
Liberty 65, Man Valley 39
Highlights: Justin Sheetz led the Lions (9-2) with 17 points, a game high, and his team outscored the Mavericks (2-9) 23-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Shane Stewart added 14 and Jayden Adams scored 12. Zach Bowen had 10 points for the Mavs.
Westminster 61, FSK 48
Highlights: The Owls (7-6) enjoyed a win on Senior NIght behind 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds from Erick Stranko. Alan Jean Joseph chipped in with 12 rebounds and eight points. Ryan Rill had 17 points for the Eagles (4-9).
Springdale Prep 75, Broadfording Christian 35
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: On Tuesday, Elwyne Wordlaw had 17 points for the Lions and DeShawn Johnson added 16.