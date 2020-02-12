Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 11): Westminster boys basketball outlasts South Carroll in overtime

Chandler Gentzel had 14 points and Nico Graham added 10 to help Westminster’s boys basketball team hold off rival South Carroll and win 61-55 in overtime Tuesday in Winfield.
The Owls improved to 15-6, 9-2 in the Carroll County Athletic League. Luke Anderson poured in a game-high 25 points for the Cavaliers (4-16, 4-8), while Carter Chesney netted 12.
Westminster outscored SC 10-4 in the extra period to pull out the win.
JV result: SC, 50-42.
Liberty 59, Man Valley 39
Highlights: The Lions (11-9, 8-3 CCAL) led by 18 points at halftime and never looked back. Shane Stewart finished with 15 points, and Connor Stewart added 14. Ja’Quan Dukes had nine points for the Mavericks, and Connor Rugguri scored seven.
Francis Scott Key 54, Winters Mill 35
Highlights: A 22-point first quarter fueled the Eagles, who got 17 points and six rebounds from Ryan Rill. Jaeden Heiser added seven steals, five points, and four assists. Dallas Johnson had 11 points for the Falcons.
JV result: FSK, 41-29 (FSK-AJ Williams 12 points, Jarren Rutter 8).
Carroll Christian 70, CHEN 39
Highlights: The Patriots (17-7) kept rolling and won their 11th in a row behind Sean Goldsmith’s 11 points.
Girls Basketball
Liberty 69, Thomas Johnson 42
Highlights: The Lions celebrated its three seniors, and a victory, on Senior Night. Rachel Thiem and Alex Bull scored 15 points apiece, and Jordan Nastos had 10. Bull added seven rebounds and four assists, and sophomore Jess Littlejohn had six assists and four steals for the Lions (13-6).
Winters Mill 61, Francis Scott Key 55
Highlights: Allie Cullison scored a game-high 24 points and had 10 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Falcons capture their fourth county win. Hailey Mursch led the Eagles with 14 points.
Carroll Christian 58, CHEN 23
Highlights: Camille Echegoyen had 14 points, nine assists, and five steals for Carroll (13-6). Ashley Day added 10 points and six steals.