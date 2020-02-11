xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 10): Long-range shots lift Century girls basketball past Franklin

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 10, 2020 9:26 PM

Samantha Seledee and Demma Hall drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes, and Century’s girls basketball team downed Franklin 33-31 on Monday in Reisterstown.

Hall’s 3-pointer came with 24 seconds to play, and She finished with nine points, and Eva Brandt added eight for the Knights (10-9).

Carroll County has 3 wrestling teams preparing for regional dual-meet tournaments

Carroll County has three teams in action Wednesday, Feb. 12, and two of them are hosting regional tournaments. Semifinal rounds start at 5:30 p.m., and the winner face each other to follow.

By
Feb 10, 2020 7:26 PM

Boys Basketball

Franklin 64, Century 56

Highlights: The Knights (16-3) had their nine-game winning streak snapped despite 19 points from Noah Riley, 13 from Justin Wunder, and 11 from Colby Owings.

