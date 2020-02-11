Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 10): Long-range shots lift Century girls basketball past Franklin

Samantha Seledee and Demma Hall drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes, and Century’s girls basketball team downed Franklin 33-31 on Monday in Reisterstown.
Hall’s 3-pointer came with 24 seconds to play, and She finished with nine points, and Eva Brandt added eight for the Knights (10-9).
Boys Basketball
Franklin 64, Century 56
Highlights: The Knights (16-3) had their nine-game winning streak snapped despite 19 points from Noah Riley, 13 from Justin Wunder, and 11 from Colby Owings.