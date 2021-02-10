Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 9): Westminster girls basketball rallies to beat Francis Scott Key

Westminster trailed Francis Scott Key by 10 points in the third quarter before putting a rally together and coming out on top 48-39 on Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.
Abby Kindle scored 24 points to lead the Owls (3-7), and Jillian Pumputis added eight. Ally Mathias had a team-high 11 points for the Eagles (0-10) and Hailey Mursch added nine.
John Carroll 51, Gerstell 48
Highlights: Kylie Redman scored a game-high 18 points for the Falcons (1-1) and Marley Saunders added 11 in a back-and-forth contest. Haley Polk scored eight.
Boys Basketball
Century 51, FSK 38
Highlights: Colby Owings had 20 points and Noah Riley added 10 for the Knights, who improved to 10-1. Jaeden Heiser collected 10 points and four assists for Key (4-8).