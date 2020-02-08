Eva Brandt had a game-high 14 points for Century’s girls basketball team, which played solid defense en route to defeating South Carroll 41-38 in Carroll County Athletic League action Friday night in Winfield.
Demma Hall added nine points for the Knights, who improved to 9-9 (6-5 in the CCAL). Rachel Tackett finished with eight points to pace the Cavaliers (5-14, 4-6). Century led 19-10 at halftime.
St. Mary’s 54, Gerstell 51 (2OT)
Highlights: On Friday, the Falcons (10-12) hosted the first playoff game in school history and led by 10 points at halftime, but St. Mary’s prevailed. Marley Saunders sank five 3-pointers and had 16 points, while Kylie Redman led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. Gerstell’s Emily Fenwick grabbed eight boards, Rachel Manning had seven steals, and Haley Polk netted seven points.
Boys Basketball
Century 54, South Carroll 44
Highlights: The Knights (16-2, 10-1 CCAL) got past the visitors behind 18 points from Colby Owings. Justin Wunder and John Pavlick had 11 apiece. Dylan O’Neill led the Cavaliers (4-15, 3-7) with 16 points, and SC led 23-22 at halftime.
JV result: Century, 44-32.