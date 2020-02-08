Highlights: On Friday, the Falcons (10-12) hosted the first playoff game in school history and led by 10 points at halftime, but St. Mary’s prevailed. Marley Saunders sank five 3-pointers and had 16 points, while Kylie Redman led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. Gerstell’s Emily Fenwick grabbed eight boards, Rachel Manning had seven steals, and Haley Polk netted seven points.