Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 6): Liberty wins winter cheerleading county title

Liberty battled Westminster for first place at the winter county cheerleading competition in January of 2020, and the Lions came up short. The 2021 county event took place Saturday at Francis Scott Key High School, and this time Liberty prevailed.
The four-school varsity competition saw the Lions take first with a final score of 63.3. Liberty has enjoyed recent success after winning the fall county title in 2019 and coming in second in the winter last year.
Host FSK was second (56.45), Manchester Valley came in third (53.3), and South Carroll was fourth (50.85). Winters Mill won the junior varsity competition, while SC was second and Key came in third.
Boys Basketball
South Carroll 63, Winters Mill 51
Highlights: Karson Pavlik led the Cavaliers with 15 points and Caleb Eddins added 12. Jacon Hinkhaus paced the Falcons with 13 points and Josh Popielski netted 12.
Century 64, Westminster 46
Highlights: The Knights outscored the Owls 35-18 in the second half to prevail. Colby Owings led Century with 22 points and Noah Riley scored 19.