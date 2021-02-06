Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 5): Liberty boys basketball gets past Francis Scott Key in overtime

Highlights: The Knights (7-2) outscored the Owls 24-8 in the second half to pull away for a win on senior night. Kaylie Magill led Century with 17 points, while Madison Plitt added 13, Eva Brandt had eight and Erin Mellendick totaled six. For the Owls, Carlie Rosewag (nine points), Taylor Spiegle (seven points, three steals), Abby Kindle (three points) and Emily Davis (five rebounds) led the way.