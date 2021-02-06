xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 5): Liberty boys basketball gets past Francis Scott Key in overtime

Carroll County Times
Feb 05, 2021 9:41 PM

Justin Sheetz poured in 27 points while Jayden Adams added 15 points and Shane Stewart had 11 points added to the effort to lead the Lions (6-2) past Francis Scott Key in overtime at home Friday night.

Travis Williams dropped 26 points and Liam McGrath added 12 for the Eagles (4-6).

Man Valley 49, Winters Mill 40 (OT)

Highlights: JQuan Dukes had 19 points, Zach Bowen had 11 and Chad Petrick had nine to lead the Mavericks to an overtime win. Tyler Sabad led the Falcons with 22 points.

Girls Basketball

Century 52, Westminster 19

Highlights: The Knights (7-2) outscored the Owls 24-8 in the second half to pull away for a win on senior night. Kaylie Magill led Century with 17 points, while Madison Plitt added 13, Eva Brandt had eight and Erin Mellendick totaled six. For the Owls, Carlie Rosewag (nine points), Taylor Spiegle (seven points, three steals), Abby Kindle (three points) and Emily Davis (five rebounds) led the way.

Man Valley 52, Winters Mill 35

Highlights: Autumn Stottlemire had eight points and four rebounds, Taylor Leaman added nine points and Carmaya Bowman grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Mavericks. Allie Cullison had three 3-pointers for nine points and Sophie Barnes had seven points for the Falcons, who made seven three’s in the loss.

Liberty 70, Francis Scott Key 31

Highlights: Alex Bull scored 24 points to lead the Lions to a lopsided win over the Eagles. Jess Littlejohn added 15, Kayla Allen had 12 and Sam Hardy added nine points, while Kayla Allen pitched in with 12 rebounds. Ali Mathias led FSK with 12 points.

Goretti 51, Springdale Prep 46

Highlights: On Thursday, the Lions (4-2) played for the first time since Jan. 13 and fell short despite 28 points, six steals, and five rebounds from Savannah Brooks. Julianna Lesher had 10 points and five rebounds, and Summer Brooks added five points.

