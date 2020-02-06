Seven pins led South Carroll past Linganore 46-30 in wrestling action Wednesday in New Market, and the Cavaliers likely secured the top seed in next week’s Class 2A West Region dual-meet tournament.
The Cavs (20-2, 13-1 in non-tourament duals) got their pins from Michael Pizzuto, Ryan Athey, Gage Owen, AJ Rodrigues, Jake Rippeon, Antonio Bradford, and Shane Allison. Richie Summerlin pitched in with a major decision, and South Carroll won eight of the 14 bouts.
Boonsboro 58, Francis Scott Key 24
Highlights: The Eagles (4-10) recognized their seniors, Guanzi Chen, Wyatte Johns, Sam Kinloch, and Nathan Perry, before their home match with the Warriors.
Girls Basketball
St. Paul’s 56, Winters Mill 34
Highlights: On Tuesday, Allison Loque had seven points and three blocks for the Falcons (4-14), but they were outscored 20-4 in the fourth quarter.
JV Girls Basketball
Liberty 33, South Carroll 25: Mariah Williams had 9 points for the Lions on Tuesday.