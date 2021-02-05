xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 5): Winters Mill girls basketball snaps losing skid with win over FSK

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 04, 2021 8:52 PM

Katelyn Heffner had 12 points and Madison Harmening added 10 to help Winters Mill run away from Francis Scott Key 59-43 on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.

The Falcons connected on seven 3-pointers in the victory and improved to 2-6 after winning their opener and then losing six in a row. Harmening added six rebounds, and Riley Morano had eight points along with Emily Kowalski. Ally Mathias scored 14 and grabbed nine boards for Key (0-8), and Wilcoria Taku added 12 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Liberty 48, Westminster 20

Highlights: Kayla Allen had 14 points and Alex Bull scored 10 for the undefeated Lions (10-0). Carlie Rosewag pulled down seven rebounds for the Owls (2-6) and Abby Kindle scored six points.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 3): Liberty boys basketball roars past Winters Mill »

Boys Basketball

Westminster 45, Man Valley 39

Highlights: Erick Stranko sank four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Owls (6-4). Stranko had five rebounds and Alan Jean Joseph snagged nine boards. Patrick Haynes scored eight. Ja’Quan Dukes paced the Mavs (0-8) with 18 points, a game high.

Century 48, Winters Mill 39

Highlights: The Knights improved to 6-1 with Colby Owings scoring 15 points and Noah Riley adding 14. The Falcons fell to 1-6 despite a game-high 21 points from Tyler Sabad.

Advertisement

Liberty 58, FSK 40

Highlights: Justin Sheetz poured in 24 points and Jayden Adams added 12 for the Lions (6-2). Sheetz had 12 of Liberty’s 15 second-quarter points. Liam McGrath paced the Eagles (4-5) with 13 points.

Goretti 55, Springdale Prep 50

Highlights: Khalik Gardner had 18 points and Elwyne Wordlaw added 12 for the Lions (7-3).

Wrestling

Man Valley 39, Westminster 33

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: The Mavericks (5-2) avenged an earlier loss to the Owls (5-2) behind pins from Jake Mueller, Travis Green, Lee Seipp, Jake Boog, and Vinson Smith. Westminster received pins from Kiran Nagana, Connor Kolarek, Jack Gruenzinger, and Kaden Bryan.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement