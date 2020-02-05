Alex Bull finished with 17 points and Liberty took down rival host South Carroll 44-35 on Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action.
Rachel Thiem added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions, who won their fifth in a row and improved to 11-5 (7-2 in the CCAL). Val Thompson pulled down 11 rebounds, and Jess Littlejohn had four steals.
Lauren Habighorst had eight points for the Cavaliers (5-13, 4-5) and Rachel Tackett added seven along with Paige Abbott. Liberty visits Westminster on Friday.
Man Valley 51, Francis Scott Key 38
Highlights: Amelia Saunders led the Mavericks (9-8, 5-5 CCAL) with 16 points and Josey Shaffer scored 13, and Tessa Boswell netted nine. Carmaya Bowman had 13 rebounds, and Saunders added six rebounds and four assists. Ally Mathias had nine points and Rachel Wright scored eight for FSK (2-16, 1-9).
JV result: MV, 38-21 (MV-Taylor Leaman 11 points).
Westminster 49, Century 35
Highlights: The Owls (12-6, 8-1 CCAL) won their third straight and Lillian Harris poured in 24 points. Meghan Ruth added four steals and Harris handed out three assists. Eva Brandt and Demma Hall scored nine points apiece for the Knights (8-9, 5-5), who had a three-game win streak halted.
Loudoun County HomeSchool 51, Carroll Christian 31
Highlights: Sydney Wooden led the Patriots (11-5) with 20 points and Camille Echegoyen had 11.
Boys Basketball
Manchester Valley 66, Francis Scott Key 65 (OT)
Highlights: Zach Bowen’s layup with 15 seconds to go clinched a win for the Mavericks (6-11, 4-6 CCAL), who snapped a five-game skid. Bowen finished with 15 points and Brett DeWees scored 18. The Eagles (4-14, 3-7) battled back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, but missed a 3-pointer to win the game. Ryan Rill netted 20 points and Cam Brooks chipped in 18.
Carroll Christian 78, Frederick Force 61
Highlights: The Patriots (15-7) made it nine wins in a row, and 12 in their last 13 games, behind 17 points from Sean Goldsmith and 13 from Josiah Albaugh.
Carroll Christian 61, Harford Christian 31
Highlights: On Monday, Reggie Tinsley had 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Patriots. Cam Wooden netted 16 points, and Carroll held Harford to 12 second-half points.
Hedgesville 56, Winters Mill 35
Highlights: On Monday, Jacob Hinkhouse had nine points and Riley Adkins scored eight for the Falcons (1-16).
Wrestling
Gerstell 53, MSD 27; Gerstell 66, Covenant Life 6
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: The Falcons swept their tri-meet and finished the regular season 13-4 in dual meets.