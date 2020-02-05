Highlights: Zach Bowen’s layup with 15 seconds to go clinched a win for the Mavericks (6-11, 4-6 CCAL), who snapped a five-game skid. Bowen finished with 15 points and Brett DeWees scored 18. The Eagles (4-14, 3-7) battled back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, but missed a 3-pointer to win the game. Ryan Rill netted 20 points and Cam Brooks chipped in 18.