Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 3): Liberty boys basketball roars past Winters Mill

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 03, 2021 9:30 PM

Shane Stewart had 16 points and Justin Sheetz added 10 to help Liberty roll over Winters Mill 61-19 in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Wednesday night in Westminster.

The Lions improved to 5-2 while the Falcons fell to 1-5. Elias Rimel scored nine in the victory. Tyler Sabad paced Winters Mill with eight points and Cam Vogel added five.

Girls Basketball

Liberty 67, Winters Mill 28

Highlights: The Lions improved to 9-0 behind 16 points apiece from Alex Bull and Kayla Allen. Jess Littlejohn added 10 points for Liberty. Sophia Barnes grabbed six rebounds for the Falcons (1-6), with Cassidy Knill and Madison Harmening scoring four points apiece.

Manchester Valley 55, Westminster 39

Highlights: Carmaya Bowman netted 17 points to lead the Mavericks (4-5), and Autumn Stottlemire scored eight. Jillian Pumputis returned for the Owls (2-5) and finished with a team-high 12 points, while Kylie McWilliams and Emily Davis had five rebounds each.

South Carroll 45, FSK 21

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: Shannon McTavish had nine points to lead the Cavaliers (6-3), with Olivia Reardon and Sarah Vaught adding eight each. Bethany Fowler netted seven points for SC. Ally Mathias collected seven points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-7).

