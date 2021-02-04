Carroll Varsity Roundup (Feb. 3): Liberty boys basketball roars past Winters Mill

Shane Stewart had 16 points and Justin Sheetz added 10 to help Liberty roll over Winters Mill 61-19 in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Wednesday night in Westminster.
The Lions improved to 5-2 while the Falcons fell to 1-5. Elias Rimel scored nine in the victory. Tyler Sabad paced Winters Mill with eight points and Cam Vogel added five.
Girls Basketball
Liberty 67, Winters Mill 28
Highlights: The Lions improved to 9-0 behind 16 points apiece from Alex Bull and Kayla Allen. Jess Littlejohn added 10 points for Liberty. Sophia Barnes grabbed six rebounds for the Falcons (1-6), with Cassidy Knill and Madison Harmening scoring four points apiece.
Manchester Valley 55, Westminster 39
Highlights: Carmaya Bowman netted 17 points to lead the Mavericks (4-5), and Autumn Stottlemire scored eight. Jillian Pumputis returned for the Owls (2-5) and finished with a team-high 12 points, while Kylie McWilliams and Emily Davis had five rebounds each.
South Carroll 45, FSK 21
Highlights: Shannon McTavish had nine points to lead the Cavaliers (6-3), with Olivia Reardon and Sarah Vaught adding eight each. Bethany Fowler netted seven points for SC. Ally Mathias collected seven points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-7).