Westminster rolled past Dulaney 60-12 win in inter-county wrestling action Monday in Timonium.
Ivan Allen and Jack Conrad led the Owls (18-11) with decisive pins. Randy Green and Nathan Hohman also had key wins. Westminster hosts St. James and North Hagerstown on Thursday in a tri-meet.
Boys Basketball
North Hagerstown 69, Liberty 52
Highlights: Peyton Scheufele led the way with 22 points for the Lions (8-9). Elias Rimel contributed eight and Jayden Adams notched six.
Girls Basketball
Centennial 46, Winters Mill 41
Highlights: The Falcons took a 27-24 lead into halftime and the game was tied at 41, but the Eagles outscored the Falcons 13-2 in the fourth quarter. Veronica Paylor led Winters Mill with 10 points, Emily Kowalski had nine, and Sophia Barnes scored seven.
Wrestling
Gerstell Academy goes 3-0
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: Last week, the Falcons downed Mount Carmel 66-6 before taking care of Severn 42-35 and Friends 36-33.