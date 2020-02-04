xml:space="preserve">

Westminster rolled past Dulaney 60-12 win in inter-county wrestling action Monday in Timonium.

Ivan Allen and Jack Conrad led the Owls (18-11) with decisive pins. Randy Green and Nathan Hohman also had key wins. Westminster hosts St. James and North Hagerstown on Thursday in a tri-meet.

Advertisement

Boys Basketball

North Hagerstown 69, Liberty 52

Highlights: Peyton Scheufele led the way with 22 points for the Lions (8-9). Elias Rimel contributed eight and Jayden Adams notched six.

Girls Basketball

Centennial 46, Winters Mill 41

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County hasn’t recycled glass in 7 years. But officials say residents still shouldn’t throw it out.

Highlights: The Falcons took a 27-24 lead into halftime and the game was tied at 41, but the Eagles outscored the Falcons 13-2 in the fourth quarter. Veronica Paylor led Winters Mill with 10 points, Emily Kowalski had nine, and Sophia Barnes scored seven.

Wrestling

Gerstell Academy goes 3-0

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: Last week, the Falcons downed Mount Carmel 66-6 before taking care of Severn 42-35 and Friends 36-33.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement