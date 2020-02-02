The Best of the Nest dual-meet wrestling tournament concluded Saturday at Kenwood High School, and Manchester Valley put together a 4-0 performance to finish 8-0 overall.
The Mavericks (36-2) won the tourney title by going 4-0 on Jan. 18, then defeating Walter Johnson (74-7), Kenwood (67-12), Lackey (65-3), and Archbishop Curley (78-0) on Saturday.
Man Valley’s wrestlers that went 4-0 on Day 2 were Lee Seipp, Travis Green, Jake Boog, Hunter Green, Heathe Hernandez, Chad Schaffer, Thomas Chenoweth, Jason Colacioppo, Adam Mattson, Connor Livingston, and Grant Warner.
Winters Mill 70, Oakdale 12; Winters Mill 69, Perryville 12
Highlights: The Falcons improved to 19-1 and got pins from Brady Forte, Garrett Dell, Zach Kirby, John Alcorn, Luke Chmar, Jake Stiff, and Cayden Beard against the Bears. Colby Unkart, Noah Ocasio, and Sebastian Springfield joined Forte, Kirby, Alcorn, and Beard with pins against Perryville.
Girls Basketball
Carroll Christian 45, Frederick Warriors 30
Highlights: On Friday, Camille Echegoyen powered the Patriots (11-4) with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Sydney Wooden added 16 points and five steals. Carroll used a 16-3 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Boys Basketball
Carroll Christian 83, Frederick Warriors 59
Highlights: On Friday, Josiah Albaugh netted 26 points and the Pats improved to 13-7. Sean Goldsmith added 12 rebounds and six assists, and Cam Wooden scored 15 points.
Men’s Basketball
Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Mount St. Mary’s 75
Highlights: The Mount (9-12, 5-4 Northeast Conference) outscored the Knights 58-46 in the second half but came up short. Jalen Gibbs matched a career high with 27 points, and Damian Chong Qui added 16 points and six rebounds.
Ursinus 69, McDaniel 51
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: Dragan Hornatko led the Green Terror (5-14, 1-11 Centennial Conference) with 17 points, a career high.