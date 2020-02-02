Century’s boys basketball team defeated Manchester Valley 60-45 on Friday in Eldersburg, good for the Knights’ seventh straight win.
Noah Riley led all scorers with 23 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Knights, who ran their record to 14-2 (8-1 in the Carroll County Athletic League). Colby Owings added 12 points and three 3s and Justin Wunder scored 11 points. The Knights went 14-for-16 from the free throw line. Zach Bowen led the Mavericks (5-10, 3-6) with 13 points.
JV result: Century, 54-35 (C-Jake Winkles 17 points).
Westminster 74, Francis Scott Key 54
Highlights: Tyler Buberl led the Owls with (14-4, 8-0 CCAL) 17 points, four assists and four rebounds. Chandler Gentzel added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. FSK slipped to 4-13, 3-6.
JV result: Westminster won.
South Carroll 56, South Carroll 41
Highlights: Luke Anderson powered the Cavaliers (4-13, 3-5 CCAL) with 22 points, and Carter Chesney scored 10. John Bodden paced the Falcons (1-15, 0-9) with 12 points and Garrett Graf added 10.
Wrestling
Winters Mill 2-0 at tri-meet
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: On Thursday, the Falcons improved to 17-1 with Cian McCauley and Colby Unkart each going 2-0 with two pins.