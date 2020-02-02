Noah Riley led all scorers with 23 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Knights, who ran their record to 14-2 (8-1 in the Carroll County Athletic League). Colby Owings added 12 points and three 3s and Justin Wunder scored 11 points. The Knights went 14-for-16 from the free throw line. Zach Bowen led the Mavericks (5-10, 3-6) with 13 points.