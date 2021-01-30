Carroll Varsity Roundup (Jan. 30): Century boys basketball sinks 18 3-pointers to cruise past Man Valley

A 40-point victory Saturday against Manchester Valley likely helped soothe Century’s boys basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season Friday night but bounced back in a big way.
The Knights sank 18 3-pointers, the second most in a game in program history, and topped the Mavericks 84-44. Century made 19 3-pointers against Catoctin on Dec. 26, 2019, according to its team website.
Century (5-1) improved to 24-0 all-time against Man Valley. The Knights led 32-9 after the first quarter and never looked back. Colby Owings had 22 points, Jimmy Rogers scored 15, Noah Riley added 14, and Brett Wehland netted 12. Ja’Quan Dukes led the Mavericks (0-7) with 23 points.