A scoring error occurred at the county indoor track meet at Hagerstown Community College last Saturday, and after it was corrected the team standings were altered after all 26 varsity events were reviewed and re-scored. On the boys side, Century still finished first with 134.5 points, but South Carroll took second with 88.5 points, Liberty was third with 81, followed by Westminster with 69, Francis Scott Key with 66, Manchester Valley with 56 and Winters Mill with four.