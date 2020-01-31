Century’s girls basketball team defeated host Manchester Valley 43-39 on Thursday, good for the Knights’ third straight victory.
Eva Brandt and Demma Hall scored 10 points apiece in the third straight victory for the Knights (8-8, 5-4 in the Carroll County Athletic League). Amelia Saunders led the Mavericks with 17 points and four steals. Carmaya Bowman and Grace Warner notched six rebounds apiece for the Mavs (8-8, 4-5).
JV result: Man Valley, 36-35.
Westminster 34, Francis Scott Key 24
Highlights: Jillian Pumputis led the way with nine points for the Owls (11-6, 7-1 CCAL). Emily Davis had four points and three steals and Lillian Harris contributed four points. Hailey Mursch scored nine points and Ally Mathias had eight for the Eagles (2-15, 1-8).
Boys Basketball
Middletown 61, Man Valley 50
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Mavericks fell to 5-10 despite 13 points apiece from Brett DeWees and Connor Rugguri.
Wrestling
Manchester Valley 52, Liberty 20
Highlights: The Mavericks got first-period pins from Zach Brathuhn, Travis Green, Hunter Green, and Chad Schaffer. Ryan Ohler notched a first-period pin for the Lions and Matt Slowikowski earned a sudden victory over Man Valley’s Lee Seipp.
Indoor Track
A scoring error occurred at the county indoor track meet at Hagerstown Community College last Saturday, and after it was corrected the team standings were altered after all 26 varsity events were reviewed and re-scored. On the boys side, Century still finished first with 134.5 points, but South Carroll took second with 88.5 points, Liberty was third with 81, followed by Westminster with 69, Francis Scott Key with 66, Manchester Valley with 56 and Winters Mill with four.
On the girls side, Century remained in first with 138, South Carroll was second with 122, Liberty placed third with 75, followed by Westminster with 60, Manchester Valley with 46, and Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill tied for sixth with 28.
Century, Francis Scott Key, Liberty, South Carroll and Winters Mill will participate in the Class 1A/2A West Region championship meet at Hagerstown Community College on Saturday, Feb. 1
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Manchester Valley and Westminster will travel to the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex for the 3A West meet on Thursday, Feb. 6.