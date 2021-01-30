Carroll Varsity Roundup (Jan. 29): Jean Joseph’s late bucket lifts Westminster boys basketball past South Carroll

Alan Jean Joseph’s tip-in with less than 10 seconds to go helped lift Westminster past South Carroll 43-42 on Friday in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action.
Westminster (5-4) put together a defensive stop at the other end to secure the win, and the Cavaliers (5-3) came up short at the buzzer. Jean Joseph led the Owls with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Billy Hyatt-Otovic added nine rebounds and three assists. Erick Stranko picked up four steals as well.
Westminster’s junior varsity team also prevailed Friday.
Liberty 61, Century 60
Highlights: Justin Sheetz’s layup at the buzzer completed the Lions’ comeback, and handed the Knights their first loss of the season. Sam Allen had 14 points and Shane Stewart added 13. Sheetz and Jayden Adams had 12 apiece for Liberty (4-2). Noah Riley had 19 points for Century (4-1), Colby Owings had 18, and John Pavlick scored 11.
Francis Scott Key 48, Winters Mill 37
Highlights: The Eagles (4-3) pulled away late to beat the Falcons (1-4) for the second time in as many nights. Ryan Rill collected 14 points and six steals for FSK, and Logan Milstreed added 11 points. Jaeden Heiser finished with nine points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Tyler Sabad had 17 points an Cam Vogel netted 10 for Winters Mill.
Girls Basketball
South Carroll 44, Man Valley 39
Highlights: Shannon McTavish had a game-high 17 points for the Cavaliers (5-3) and Sarah Vaught added seven. Casey Meredith had 11 points for the Mavs (3-5) and Carmaya Bowman totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, and six steals.