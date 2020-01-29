xml:space="preserve">

Liberty led by eight points at halftime and never looked back in defeating Winters Mill 46-29 in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Tuesday in Westminster.

The Lions (8-8, 5-3 in the CCAL) won their second consecutive game behind 11 points from Shane Stewart and eight from Jayden Adams. Liberty held Winters Mill (1-14, 0-8) to 14 second-half points. John Bodden finished with 16 points for the Falcons, who held a 24.8-second moment of silence before the game in memory of Kobe Bryant.

Century 61, Francis Scott Key 34

Highlights: Matt Daniel led the Knights (13-2, 7-1 CCAL) to their sixth win in a row with 17 points. Colby Owings, Justin Wunder, and John Pavlick each had 11 points. Noah Riley handed out six assists for Century. FSK fell to 4-12, 3-5 despite 18 combined points from Ryan Rill and Cameron Brooks.

JV result: Century, 50-32 (C-Andrew Marcinko 19 points).

Carroll Christian 55, Harford Christian 40

Highlights: The Patriots ran their record to 12-7 with a road victory. Sean Goldsmith had 13 points and five assists, and Josiah Albaugh added 10 points along with Reggie Tinsley.

Mount Carmel 59, Gerstell 50

Highlights: Dayyan Noble led the Falcons (7-17) with 20 points, Antwan Thompson netted 12, and Noah Spencer scored 11.

Frederick 53, South Carroll 47

Highlights: The Cavaliers fell to 3-13 with a road loss. Box score information was unavailable.

Girls Basketball

Carroll Christian 52, Harford Christian 25

Highlights: Camille Echegoyen collected 15 points and Sydney Wooden returned to scored 12 for the Pats (10-4). Carroll led 30-7 at halftime.

Frederick 68, South Carroll 27

Highlights: Rachel Tackett had nine points for the Cavs (4-12) and Shannon McTavish added six.

Wrestling

Westminster 54, Francis Scott Key 18

Highlights: The Owls improved to 16-11 (2-3 CCAL) with pins from Connor Kolarek, Trevor Scott, Evan Click, Kaden Bryan, Jack Conrad, Ryder Eckenbarger, Tyler Beaver, and Dan Stephens. The Eagles dropped to 4-9, 0-6 despite a pin from Nathan Perry.

South Carroll 84, Catoctin 0

Highlights: On Monday, the Cavaliers (18-2) registered pins from Michael Pizzuto, Ryan Athey, Anthony Bond, AJ Rodrigues, Jake Rippeon, Rylan Moose, Brandon Athey, and Austin Gidge. SC hosts Winters Mill next Monday.

