The Lions (8-8, 5-3 in the CCAL) won their second consecutive game behind 11 points from Shane Stewart and eight from Jayden Adams. Liberty held Winters Mill (1-14, 0-8) to 14 second-half points. John Bodden finished with 16 points for the Falcons, who held a 24.8-second moment of silence before the game in memory of Kobe Bryant.