Liberty led by eight points at halftime and never looked back in defeating Winters Mill 46-29 in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Tuesday in Westminster.
The Lions (8-8, 5-3 in the CCAL) won their second consecutive game behind 11 points from Shane Stewart and eight from Jayden Adams. Liberty held Winters Mill (1-14, 0-8) to 14 second-half points. John Bodden finished with 16 points for the Falcons, who held a 24.8-second moment of silence before the game in memory of Kobe Bryant.
Century 61, Francis Scott Key 34
Highlights: Matt Daniel led the Knights (13-2, 7-1 CCAL) to their sixth win in a row with 17 points. Colby Owings, Justin Wunder, and John Pavlick each had 11 points. Noah Riley handed out six assists for Century. FSK fell to 4-12, 3-5 despite 18 combined points from Ryan Rill and Cameron Brooks.
JV result: Century, 50-32 (C-Andrew Marcinko 19 points).
Carroll Christian 55, Harford Christian 40
Highlights: The Patriots ran their record to 12-7 with a road victory. Sean Goldsmith had 13 points and five assists, and Josiah Albaugh added 10 points along with Reggie Tinsley.
Mount Carmel 59, Gerstell 50
Highlights: Dayyan Noble led the Falcons (7-17) with 20 points, Antwan Thompson netted 12, and Noah Spencer scored 11.
Frederick 53, South Carroll 47
Highlights: The Cavaliers fell to 3-13 with a road loss. Box score information was unavailable.
Girls Basketball
Carroll Christian 52, Harford Christian 25
Highlights: Camille Echegoyen collected 15 points and Sydney Wooden returned to scored 12 for the Pats (10-4). Carroll led 30-7 at halftime.
Frederick 68, South Carroll 27
Highlights: Rachel Tackett had nine points for the Cavs (4-12) and Shannon McTavish added six.
Wrestling
Westminster 54, Francis Scott Key 18
Highlights: The Owls improved to 16-11 (2-3 CCAL) with pins from Connor Kolarek, Trevor Scott, Evan Click, Kaden Bryan, Jack Conrad, Ryder Eckenbarger, Tyler Beaver, and Dan Stephens. The Eagles dropped to 4-9, 0-6 despite a pin from Nathan Perry.
South Carroll 84, Catoctin 0
Highlights: On Monday, the Cavaliers (18-2) registered pins from Michael Pizzuto, Ryan Athey, Anthony Bond, AJ Rodrigues, Jake Rippeon, Rylan Moose, Brandon Athey, and Austin Gidge. SC hosts Winters Mill next Monday.