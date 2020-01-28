xml:space="preserve">

Liberty standout Rachel Thiem became the fifth girls basketball player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, and the Lions cruised past Winters Mill 71-34 in Carroll County Athletic League action Monday in Eldersburg.

Thiem collected 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Bull led the Lions (10-5, 6-2 CCAL) with 19 points and six assists. Jordan Nastos flirted with her second staright triple-double (14 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

Veronica Paylor and Sophia Barnes had eight points apiece for the visiting Falcons (4-11, 3-5).

Boys Basketball: Westminster goes big in second half, Nico Graham leads Owls past Man Valley

Westminster connected on 17 of 24 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to keep the Mavericks at bay.

By
Jan 27, 2020 9:36 PM

Westminster 36, Man Valley 17

Highlights: The Owls (10-6, 6-1 CCAL) got 14 points and three blocks from Lillian Harris, and 10 points from Jillian Pumputis. Amelia Saunderd led the Mavericks (8-7, 4-4) with nine points.

Gerstell 46, Catholic 30

Highlights: Marley Saunders had 20 points and Haley Polk scored 10 for the Falcons (9-10, 4-5 IAAM B Conference). Saunders connected on five 3-pointers.

Rosedale Baptist 63, Carroll Christian 43

Highlights: The short-handed Patriots (9-4) got 25 points from Camille Echegoyen.

Boys Basketball

South Carroll 71, Fallston 58

Highlights: The Cavaliers (3-12) broke out and Karson Pavlik led the way with 25 points. Luke Anderson had 19 points and Carter Chesney scored 12.

JV result: SC, 53-45.

Carroll Christian 83, Rosedale Baptist 63

Highlights: Sean Goldsmith had 19 points to pace the Pats (11-7), and he added seven rebounds and seven assists. Cam Wooden (five steals) scored 17 and Josiah Albaugh chipped in 12.

Indoor Track: Century boys and girls sweep Carroll County meet for first time since 2015

The Knights’ boys captured their ninth consecutive county championship and crowned five individual champions. The girls defeated two-time reigning county champion South Carroll with 142 points to capture their fourth overall county title.

By
Jan 26, 2020 11:22 AM

Wrestling

Man Valley 64, Franklin 9

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: The Mavericks (32-2) posted pins from Travis Green, Jake Boog, Heathe Hernandez, and Adam Mattson.

