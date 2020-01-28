Liberty standout Rachel Thiem became the fifth girls basketball player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, and the Lions cruised past Winters Mill 71-34 in Carroll County Athletic League action Monday in Eldersburg.
Thiem collected 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Bull led the Lions (10-5, 6-2 CCAL) with 19 points and six assists. Jordan Nastos flirted with her second staright triple-double (14 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.
Veronica Paylor and Sophia Barnes had eight points apiece for the visiting Falcons (4-11, 3-5).
Westminster 36, Man Valley 17
Highlights: The Owls (10-6, 6-1 CCAL) got 14 points and three blocks from Lillian Harris, and 10 points from Jillian Pumputis. Amelia Saunderd led the Mavericks (8-7, 4-4) with nine points.
Gerstell 46, Catholic 30
Highlights: Marley Saunders had 20 points and Haley Polk scored 10 for the Falcons (9-10, 4-5 IAAM B Conference). Saunders connected on five 3-pointers.
Rosedale Baptist 63, Carroll Christian 43
Highlights: The short-handed Patriots (9-4) got 25 points from Camille Echegoyen.
Boys Basketball
South Carroll 71, Fallston 58
Highlights: The Cavaliers (3-12) broke out and Karson Pavlik led the way with 25 points. Luke Anderson had 19 points and Carter Chesney scored 12.
JV result: SC, 53-45.
Carroll Christian 83, Rosedale Baptist 63
Highlights: Sean Goldsmith had 19 points to pace the Pats (11-7), and he added seven rebounds and seven assists. Cam Wooden (five steals) scored 17 and Josiah Albaugh chipped in 12.
Wrestling
Man Valley 64, Franklin 9
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: The Mavericks (32-2) posted pins from Travis Green, Jake Boog, Heathe Hernandez, and Adam Mattson.