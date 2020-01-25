South Carroll earned its second win of 2020 and ended a six-game losing streak in the process with Friday’s 56-53 victory over Manchester Valley in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action.
Carter Chesney had 12 points for the Cavaliers, who ran their record to 2-12 (2-5 in the CCAL). Brett DeWees led the Mavericks (5-8, 3-4) with a game-high 23 points, and Zach Bowen scored 16.
JV result: SC, 46-35.
Century 65, Winters Mill 27
Highlights: Justin Wunder scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Knights (12-2, 6-1 CCAL). Matt Daniel had 10 points and Colby Owings added eight assists. Tyler Sabad scored 9 for the Falcons (1-13, 0-7).
Carroll Christian 85, Perry Hall 61
Highlights: The Patriots improved to 10-7 thanks to 28 points from Sean Goldsmith and 17 from Cam Wooden. Justin Brodbeck added 12 points, and Goldsmith had eight rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Century 52, Winters Mill 36
Highlights: Erin Mellendick had 11 points to pace the Knights (6-8, 3-4 in the CCAL), and Eva Brandt added eight points and 10 rebounds. Century won for the third time in four games after a five-game losing skid. Allie Cullison’s 12 points led the Falcons, who fell to 4-10, 3-4.
Liberty 62, Francis Scott Key 37
Highlights: Jordan Nastos recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals, while Rachel Thiem had a double-double with 13 points and 10 steals, as well as seven rebounds, for the Lions (9-5, 5-2 CCAL). Jess Littlejohn added 10 points and five assists. Ally Mathias led the Eagles (2-13, 1-6) with nine points.
JV result: Liberty, 39-30 (L-Mariah William 12 points).
Linganore 42, Westminster 30
Highlights: The Owls slipped to 9-6 despite 12 points, six rebounds, and four steals from Lillian Harris Maddie Olexy scored seven and Jillian Pumputis added six.
Gerstell 47, Severn 29
Highlights: Emily Fenwick sank five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Falcons (8-10, 4-5 IAAM B Conference). Marley Saunders added 12 points and Kylie Redman netted nine.
Carroll Christian 48, Perry Hall 35
Highlights: Emily Wright finished with 14 points and five assists, and Camille Echegoyen posted 14 points and seven assists for the Pats (9-3).
Wrestling
Westminster 42, Atholton 39
Highlights: Pins came from Trevor Scott, Nathan Hohman, Kaden Bryan, Jack Conrad, and Ivan Allen for the Owls (15-11). Dan Stephens, Evan Click, and Ty Streib also had wins.
FSK 39, Fort Hill 28: North Hagerstown 55, FSK 21
Highlights: Zach Kinloch went 2-0 with a pair of pins for Key (4-8), while Nathan Perry and Wyatte Johns each finished 2-0 in the tri-meet.
Man Valley 63, Century 15
Highlights: On Thursday, the Mavericks (31-2, 4-1 CCAL) posted pins from Travis Green, Hunter Green, Heathe Hernandez, Chad Schaffer, Brayden Safley, Adam Mattson, and Connor Livingston. Century (11-18, 1-4) got pins from Stephen Hurst and Erik Harrell, and a win from Carson Fitzgerald.
Winters Mill 52, Williamsport 28
Highlights: On Thursday, the Falcons raised their record to 13-1 behind pins from Ethan Dell, Alex Vagnier, Colby Unkart, Hunter Merson, Luke Chmar, Jake Stiff, Cayden Beard, and Cian McCauley.