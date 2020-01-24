Elias Rimel had 15 points and Peyton Scheufele added 12 in leading Liberty to a 58-50 victory over Francis Scott Key in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Thursday in Uniontown.
The Lions sank 10 3-pointers and improved to 7-8, 4-3 in the CCAL. Zach Mursch had 13 points for the Eagles (4-11, 3-4), while Cam Brooks and Liam McGrath had 10 points each. Brooks added nine rebounds for FSK.
Girls Basketball
Urbana 60, Winters Mill 39
Highlights: The Falcons fell to 4-9 with a road loss. Box score information wasn’t available.
JV result: FSK, 50-49 (FSK-AJ Williams 16 points).
Wrestling
Gerstell 42, St. Mary’s 39
Highlights: The Falcons gave up 30 points to forfeits, but prevailed because their seven eligible wrestlers each posted pins.
Tuscarora 36, Westminster 34; Linganore 40, Westminster 35
Highlights: On Wednesday, Ben Carlow, Trevor Scott, and Evan Click each picked up two wins on the night for the Owls (14-11).
Century 31, FSK 30
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Knights (9-19, 1-3 CCAL) prevailed via criteria tiebreaker. Carson Fitzgerald and Alex Ellis each won by pin for Century. Sam Kinloch and Dustin Burgett each had pins for the Eagles (3-7, 0-5).