Carroll Varsity Roundup (Jan. 22): Fowble leads South Carroll boys basketball past Man Valley

South Carroll bounced back after losing a heartbreaker Wednesday night and took care of visiting Manchester Valley 48-37 in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action.
Chase Fowble had 18 points for the Cavaliers (5-1) and Aidan Greaney added 11. Ja’Quan Dukes led the Mavericks (0-5) with 14 points and Zach Bowen scored 11.
Century 52, FSK 49
Highlights: Andrew Marcinko, Colby Owings, and Noah Riley combined for 47 points for the Knights (3-0). Ryan Rill poured in a game-high 30 points for the Eagles (2-3).
Springdale Prep 68, Broadfording Christian 60
Highlights: On Thursday, Khalik Gardner had 20 points for the Lions and Detwan Montague netted 14. Elwyne Wordlaw had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.
Girls Basketball
Century 59, FSK 31
Highlights: The Knights (5-1) pulled away in the second half after lead 29-23 at the break. Erin Mellendick led the way with 15 points, and Madison Plitt scored 10. Ally Mathias had 14 points for the Eagles (0-6).
South Carroll 46, Man Valley 33
Highlights: Shannon McTavish had a team-high 12 points for the Cavaliers (4-2), who led 33-16 after three quarters. Grace Oetken netted 11 points for SC. Carmaya Bowman posed 10 points, 14 rebounds, and four steals for the Mavericks (3-3), and Reese Kresslein added 10 boards.
JV result: MV, 35-23 (Josey Bauerline 15 points).