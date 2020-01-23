Winters Mill posted six pins en route to defeating Liberty 57-13 in Carroll County Athletic League wrestling action Wednesday in Westminster.
The Falcons improved to 12-1, 4-1 in the CCAL. Earning pins were Ethan Dell (106), Zach Kirby (132), Hunter Merson (145), John Alcorn (152), Jake Stiff (160), and Ezekiel Durham (285). Liberty (13-14, 2-3) got a pin from Kyle Hutchinson (220) and wins from Justin Richardson (160) and McClain Butler (182).
Boys Basketball
Century 61, Silver Oak 40
Highlights: The Knights (11-2) faced the Rams for the second time in eight days and got 19 points from Matt Daniel, who hit six 3-pointers.
Women’s Basketball
Dickinson 62, McDaniel 55
Highlights: Mallory Conroy had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Anna Mondoro scored 12 to lead the Green Terror (6-9 3-8 Centennial), but the Red Devils used a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away.