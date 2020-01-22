South Carroll’s annual “Gold Rush” event is set for Jan. 31 when the Cavaliers host Winters Mill in a girls-boys basketball doubleheader. Free “Gold Rush” T-shirts are to be distributed for the first 650 students/adults. The girls game is up first at 5:30, followed by the boys matchup. South Carroll’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is slated to be unveiled at halftime of the boys game — Warren Bell (Class of 1990), Jill Krebs (1998), and Joshua Lewis (2002).