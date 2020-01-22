The first official all-girls wrestling tournament in Carroll County history took place Tuesday night at Winters Mill High School, where county grapplers earned titles in three of the five weight classes.
Manchester Valley’s Summer Shackleford finished first at 116 pounds, Westminster’s Lockslea Meyers was first at 126, and Katie Martin (Man Valley) won at 136. Manchester Valley’s Mallorie Smith was second at 126, and Winters Mill had a pair of runners-up in Jordan Salafia (148) and Tiara Luccarelli (169).
WM’s Alivia Esworthy was fourth at 116, and teammates Emily Baxley (126), Deborah Flores (136), Grace Adkins (148), and Joyce Mbeboh (169) were also fourth.
Century’s Caitlyn Atkins finished third at 136.
Linganore 49, Liberty 26; Middletown 54, Liberty 18
Highlights: On Monday, Ryan Ohler, Anthony Marsico, and McClain Butler each went 2-0 for the Lions (13-14).
Girls Basketball
Liberty 55, Gerstell 41
Highlights: Rachel Thiem scored 21 to pace the Lions, and she’s 24 points away from becoming the fifth girls player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. Thiem added 10 rebounds and Jordan Nastos handed out eight assists. Samantha Hardy had three steals in the win. Marley Saunders scored 12 points to lead Gerstell, and Kylie Redman had eight.
Mount de Sales 50, Man Valley 46
Highlights: The Mavericks (7-6) led 46-41 with less than 2 minutes to go but couldn’t hang on. Amelia Saunders had 22 points and seven rebounds for MV, while Carmaya Bowman grabbed nine rebounds. Tessa Boswell had nine points, four steals, and four assists.
JV result: Mount de Sales won.
Boonsboro 60, FSK 56
Highlights: The Eagles (2-12) battled back from a double-digit deficit to tie the score late, but fell just short. Ally MAthias had 16 points and Hannah Boyer netted 15, with Hailey Mursch scoring 13.
JV result: Boonsboro, 43-41.
Urbana 62, Westminster 46
Highlights: Lillian Harris totaled 12 points for the Owls (9-5) and Jillian Pumputis added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Boys Basketball
Westminster 46, Urbana 42
Highlights: Nico Graham collected 17 points, six rebounds, and four steals for the Owls (11-2), who won their seventh in a row. Chandler Gentzel had 11 points and three assists.
JV result: Westminster, 48-37.
Carroll Christian 68, Arlington Baptist 53
Highlights: Sean Goldsmith paced the Patriots (9-7) with 20 points, and Reggie Tinsley added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Goldsmith grabbed eight boards.
Boonsboro 63, FSK 46
Highlights: The Eagles fell to 4-10, and box score information was unavailable.
Coming Up
South Carroll’s annual “Gold Rush” event is set for Jan. 31 when the Cavaliers host Winters Mill in a girls-boys basketball doubleheader. Free “Gold Rush” T-shirts are to be distributed for the first 650 students/adults. The girls game is up first at 5:30, followed by the boys matchup. South Carroll’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is slated to be unveiled at halftime of the boys game — Warren Bell (Class of 1990), Jill Krebs (1998), and Joshua Lewis (2002).