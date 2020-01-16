Liam McGrath scored 22 points to help Francis Scott Key top Winters Mill 60-44 in Carroll County Athletic League boys basketball action Wednesday in Westminster.
Jaeden Heiser added 13 points and five assists for the Eagles (3-3, 2-3 CCAL0, and Zach Mursch scored 20. The visitors led 28-18 at halftime. John Bodden netted 11 points for the Falcons 1-11, 0-5).
JV result: FSK, 35-31 (FSK-Aiden Haines, Bryce Zepp 7 points).
Wrestling
Liberty 52, Frederick 30
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Lions improved to 13-12 with pins from Anthony Marsico (152), McClain Butler (182), Matt Slowikowski (113), and Joseph Kern (138).