Rachel Tackett scored 14 points and led South Carroll to a 49-39 victory over Westminster on Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball action in Winfield.
Sydni Carroll added nine points and Lauren Habighorst netted seven for the Cavaliers, who improved to 3-10 (2-3 CCAL) and handed the Owls their first county loss.
Lillian Harris totaled 15 points for Westminster (8-4, 3-1), which had a three-game win streak halted. Maddie Olexy and Jillian Pumputis had seven points apiece. The Owls led 24-23 at halftime.
Manchester Valley 66, Liberty 64
Highlight: The game was tied 32-32 at halftime, and 52-all heading into the fourth quarter. Amelia Saunders had 20 points to go with five steals and four assists for Man Valley (6-5, 3-3 CCAL). Casey Meredith and Tessa Boswell added 10 points apiece, and Josey Shaffer scored nine. Carmaya Bowman added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Grace Warner pulled down 10 boards. Alex Bull chipped in 15 on five 3-pointers for the Lions (6-5, 3-2), while Rachel Thiem scored 14. Jess Littlejohn and Sam Hardy had eight points each.
JV result: MV, 32-29 (MV-Taylor Leaman 15 points).
Boys Basketball
Westminster 67, South Carroll 56
Highlights: The Owls (9-2, 4-0 CCAL) won their fifth game in a row behind solid defense and balance on offense. Tyler Buberl had 15 points and four steals, while Denio Blaney posted 12 points and eight rebounds. Chandler Gentzel finished with 12 points as well go with four assists, and Connor Levinson scored 11 with seven boards. Nico Graham added 10 points in the win. The Cavaliers fell to 1-11, 1-4, in their fifth straight loss.
JV result: Westminster, 75-49.
Century 66, Silver Oak 47
Highlights: Noah Riley had 18 points and Justin Wunder scored 16 for the Knights (9-2). Reginald Dace had 20 points for the Rams.
Springdale Prep 84, Veritas Collegiate 68
Highlights: On Monday, the Lions (8-3) got 20 points from Kadon Fossett and 18 from Dionte Alexander. Springdale defeated ConneXions of Baltimore 71-29 last Thursday behind 22 points from Alexander and 18 from Josh Matthews, who pulled down eight rebounds.
St. Maria Goretti 69, Winters Mill 50
Highlights: On Monday, Allie Cullison scored 25 points and Sophia Barnes added eight for the Falcons (3-7).
Wrestling
South Carroll 70, Francis Scott Key 6
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: The Cavaliers (15-1, 4-0 CCAL) got first-period pins from Gage Owen (120), AJ Rodrigues (125), Austin Gidge (160), Antonio Bradford (170), and Shane Allison (195). Wyatte Johns won for the Eagles (3-5, 0-3).