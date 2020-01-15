Highlight: The game was tied 32-32 at halftime, and 52-all heading into the fourth quarter. Amelia Saunders had 20 points to go with five steals and four assists for Man Valley (6-5, 3-3 CCAL). Casey Meredith and Tessa Boswell added 10 points apiece, and Josey Shaffer scored nine. Carmaya Bowman added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Grace Warner pulled down 10 boards. Alex Bull chipped in 15 on five 3-pointers for the Lions (6-5, 3-2), while Rachel Thiem scored 14. Jess Littlejohn and Sam Hardy had eight points each.