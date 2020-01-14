Century needed overtime to get past Glenelg, and a trio of free throws made it possible as the Knights defeated the host Gladiators 46-44 in girls basketball action on Monday.
Erin Mellendick hit a free throw with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the contest to overtime. Eva Brandt and Caroline Little scored 10 points apiece for the Knights (5-7).
The Knights dropped five straight before pulling out two straight wins, including a Carroll County Athletic League victory over South Carroll on Jan. 9.
JV result: Glenelg, 46-40.
Francis Scott Key 59, Clear Spring 42
Highlight: Ally Mathias led the way with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Brooke Boyer hit four 3-pointers to total 14 points for the Eagles (2-9).
South Carroll 52, Long Reach 23
Highlight: The Cavaliers led the way from the start, and snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory. Paige Abbott, Lauren Habighorst, and Sarah Vaught scored eight points apiece for the Cavs (2-10).
Boys Basketball
Long Reach 65, South Carroll 62
Highlight: Karson Pavlik scored 15 points, Tucker Eckert notched 11, and Luke Anderson scored 10 for the Cavaliers.
JV result: SC, 53-52.
Wrestling
Man Valley 67, Bel Air 6; Man Valley 78, North Harford 3
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: Manchester Valley (23-1) got eight pins in a victory over Bel Air, and Hunter Green (126) registered his 100th win for the Mavericks. The Mavs got nine pins in their rout over North Harford. Travis Green, Jake Boog, Hunter Green, Heathe Hernandez, Chad Schaffer, Kaleb Reid, Thomas Chenoweth, Brayden Safley, Adam Mattson, Jason Colacioppo, Grant Warner, and Zach Brathuhn each went 2-0.