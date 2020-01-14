Highlight: Manchester Valley (23-1) got eight pins in a victory over Bel Air, and Hunter Green (126) registered his 100th win for the Mavericks. The Mavs got nine pins in their rout over North Harford. Travis Green, Jake Boog, Hunter Green, Heathe Hernandez, Chad Schaffer, Kaleb Reid, Thomas Chenoweth, Brayden Safley, Adam Mattson, Jason Colacioppo, Grant Warner, and Zach Brathuhn each went 2-0.