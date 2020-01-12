Highlight: On Saturday, the Knights were third out of 16 teams with 59 points. Oakdale won with 72; South Carroll was fourth (46). Century’s Tyler Dregely won the 500 dash and 800 run, and Chett Brunner took gold in the shot. Dregely’s 500 (1:07.5) and 800 (1:58.98) times were both meet records. Hayden Hebert was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs for the Knights. SC’s Sam Robinson was third in the 300, and John Kettula ran third in the 500 and 800. The Cavs’ 4x400 relay was third as well.