Two days after topping city rival Westminster, Winters Mill’s wrestling team hosted its annual Falcon Invitational and came away with the overall championship Saturday.
The Falcons had Zach Kirby (126 pounds) take first place in his weight class, as well as Colby Unkart (132) and Hunter Merson (145). Ethan Dell (106), Garrett Dell (113) and Jake Stiff (170) each placed second for WM, which scored 261 points for the title.
Loyola Blakefield was second with 247.5 and Severna Park came in third with 147.5. Gerstell had Rami Tadros (152) finish in second place.
Westminster 5th at Hammond tourney
Highlight: On Saturday, Jack Conrad went 8-0 with six pins as the champion at 195 pounds. Nathan Hohman went 8-0 and won at 170,
South Carroll 73, Long Reach 6
Highlight: On Saturday, the Cavaliers improved 14-1 and racked up 11 pins.
Boys Indoor Track
Century 3rd at Warrior Invite
Highlight: On Saturday, the Knights were third out of 16 teams with 59 points. Oakdale won with 72; South Carroll was fourth (46). Century’s Tyler Dregely won the 500 dash and 800 run, and Chett Brunner took gold in the shot. Dregely’s 500 (1:07.5) and 800 (1:58.98) times were both meet records. Hayden Hebert was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs for the Knights. SC’s Sam Robinson was third in the 300, and John Kettula ran third in the 500 and 800. The Cavs’ 4x400 relay was third as well.
Girls Indoor Track
South Carroll 2nd at Warrior Invite
Highlight: On Saturday, the Cavaliers had 76 points behind champion Urbana (94.6) in the 13-team field, and Century was sixth (23.6). Grace Siehler and Madelyn Boyce went 1-2 in the 800, and Brooke Flanigan won the 55 hurdles. SC’s 4x800 relay team also took first, and Megan Plummer was second in the shot put. Century’s 4x200 relay was second.
Girls Basketball
Catonsville 40, Gerstell 30
Highlight: On Saturday, Kylie Redman had 10 points and Marley Saunders added seven for the Falcons (7-6). Rachel Manning had eight steals, six points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Boys Basketball
Annapolis Area Christian 55, Gerstell 52
Highlight: On Friday, Jeremiah Stanton had 17 points and Antwan Thompson added 12 for the Falcons (6-13).