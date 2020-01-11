Four players finished in double figures for Westminster’s boys basketball team, which defeated visiting Liberty 63-55 on Friday in Carroll County Athletic League action.
Senior guard Chandler Gentzel scored 11 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Denio Blaney led the Owls (9-2, 4-0 CCAL) with 13 points, Nico Graham scored 11, and Connor Levinson netted 11 to go with 12 rebounds. Blaney added four assists and Graham pulled down 10 boards.
Liberty fell to .500 at 6-6 and dropped its first county game of the season (3-1). Peyton Scheufele had 12 points, Shane Stewart scored 11, and Connor Stewart and Nate Kent had 10 apiece.
Century 62, South Carroll 46
Highlight: The Knights (8-2, 4-1 CCAL) got back on a winning track behind 17 points from Noah Riley and 16 from Justin Wunder. John Pavlick added 10 for Century
Frederick 59, Francis Scott Key 53
Highlight: The Eagles (2-8) led by 10 points at halftime but couldn’t hang on. Liam McGrath had a team-high 18 points, and Jaeden Heiser added nine points and four assists. Ryan Rill finished with nine rebounds and seven points.
JV result: Frederick, 52-39.
Manchester Valley 60, Winters Mill 49
Highlight: On Thursday, Brett DeWees poured in 23 points and Zach Bowen added 19 for the Mavericks (4-6, 2-3 CCAL). Khy Torian scored 19 and Josh Popielski had eight for the Falcons (1-9, 0-4).
Girls Basketball
Winters Mill 34, Man Valley 33
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: Madison Harmening sank the game-winning shot for the Falcons (3-6, 2-2 CCAL) in the final 30 seconds. Carmaya Bowman had a double-double for the Mavericks (5-5, 2-3) with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Amelia Saunders added nine rebounds and five steals.