Carroll Varsity Roundup (Jan. 9): Indoor track season begins with 2 outdoor meets

The indoor track season started Saturday with two meets at opposite ends of Carroll County, both of which took place outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Century hosted Liberty and South Carroll in Eldersburg, while Manchester Valley held a meet that included Francis Scott Key, Westminster, Winters Mill, and the host Mavericks.
Liberty won the boys meet at Century with 63 points, followed by the Knights and the Cavaliers with 30 points. Century girls won with 69, SC with 44, and Liberty totaled seven points.
Westminster’s boys won the quad-meet with 78 points, with FSK scoring 51, Man Valley with 30, and Winters Mill with 11. And the Owls won the girls meet with 76.5, followed by MV (41.5), Key (20), and WM (14).
TRI-MEET WINNERS
GIRLS
55 dash: Jasmine Stanton (C) 7.79; 300 dash: Lauren Chensey (SC) 45.98, 500 dash: Chesney (SC) 1:33.46; 800 run: Hannah Bauer (C) 2:47.87; 1,600 run: Bauer (C) 5:59.57; 3,200 run: Hope Callaway (C) 13:07.19; 55 hurdles: Jane Brewer (C) 10.53; 4x200 relay: Century 1:58.94; 4x400 relay: Century 4:59.1; 4x800 relay: South Carroll 12:06.31; HJ: Kathryn Grow (C) 4-4; SP: Kyndall Yeager (SC) 26-6.25.
BOYS
55 dash: Hunter Rose (C) 7.44; 300 dash: Rose (C) 39.5; 500 dash: Cameron Grier (L) 1:14.09; 800 run: Seth Lassiter (L) 2:15.4; 1,600 run: Trent Taylor (L) 4:52.11; 3,200 run: Taylor (L) 10:37.9; 55 hurdles: Colin Apellaniz (L) 10.09; 4x200 relay: 1:41.92; 4x400 relay: South Carroll 3:59; 4x800 relay: Liberty 9:59.2; HJ: Dillon Zanin (SC) 5-0; SP: Mason Breeze (L) 44-1.25.
QUAD-MEET WINNERS
BOYS
55 dash: Jack Heefner (W) 7.05; 300 dash: Ian Mullen (W) 38.24; 500 dash: Mullen (W) 1:15.87; 800 run: Anders Masden (W) 2:20.06; 1,600 run: Carter Knox (MV) 5:46.68; 3,200 run: Wyatt Vanlandingham (W) 11:22.37; 55 hurdles: Cameron Rucker (W) 8.73; 4x200 relay: Westminster 1:42.53; 4x400 relay: Francis Scott Key 4:14.65; 4x800 relay: Man Valley 9:41.41; HJ: Justin Condon (W) 5-8; SP: Patrick Hall (FSK) 28-5.
GIRLS
55 dash: Laura Gilford (FSK) 7.57; 300 dash: Gilford (FSK) 43.24; 500 dash: Delaney OBrien (W) 1:33.65; 800 run: Audrey Houle (W); 1,600 run: Rubie Goffena (MV) 6:05.75; 3,200 run: Kathryn Hopkins (WM) 12:23.03; 55 hurdles: Lauren Francino 10.22; 4x200 relay: Westminster 2:08.52; 4x400 relay: Westminster 4:44.18; 4x800 relay: Man Valley 11:20.45; HJ: Carrie Moore (MV) 4-6; SP: Emma Reaves (W) 28-1.